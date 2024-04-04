OMCG member charged with alleged assault at Brighton-Le-Sands

Raptor Squad and St George Police Area Command have charged an OMCG member with the alleged assault of a man at Brighton-Le-Sands last month.
About 11am on Wednesday, March 20, emergency services were called to Argyle Street in Brighton-Le-Sands where they spoke to a 50-year-old man who told police he had been involved in a car crash, before being assaulted by the driver of the other car.
The other driver had allegedly assaulted the 50-year-old with a hammer and demanded cash before fleeing the scene.
The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital in a stable condition, while officers attached to St George Police Area Command commenced an investigation.
Separately, about 12.30pm on Tuesday, March 26, officers attached to Raptor Squad commenced an investigation into reports of an alleged affray at a gym in Five Dock.
Police were told an unknown man had allegedly punched and threatened another man who was working out in the gym with a pole.
Following inquiries into both incidents, about 6.10am today (Thursday, April 4), Raptor Squad executed two search warrants in Chiswick where they arrested two men - aged 43 and 40.
The men were taken to Burwood Police Station, where the older man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other(s), demand property with menaces with intent to steal and fail to comply digital evidence access order direction.
He was refused bail and appeared in Burwood Local Court today.
The younger man was charged with affray, common assault, and armed with intent to commit indictable offence. He was granted conditional bail to appear in Burwood Local Court on Tuesday 23 April 2024.
