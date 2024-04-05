State Government passes cost of water quality testing to councils

Bayside and Georges River Councils have objected to moves by the State Government to shift the cost of monitoring water quality at local beaches and tidal pools on to local government.
Since 1995, the Beachwatch program in New South Wales has been offering free monitoring services for seven swimming locations in Bayside and three sites in Georges River local government area.
The councils have been advised that after July, the Beachwatch program can no longer fund water sampling activities for any Sydney council.
Last December, Bayside and Georges River were informed by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) that to continue to participate in the Beachwatch program, the councils will need to sign on as a program partner and fund the water testing services.
The program monitors seven swimming sites in Bayside: Brighton-Le-Sands Baths, Dolls Point Baths, Foreshore Beach, Kyeemagh Baths, Monterey Baths, Ramsgate Baths and Sandringham Baths; and three in Georges River LGA: Carss Park Baths, Oatley Bay Baths and Jewfish Bay Baths.
The sites are tested monthly from May to September and weekly from October to April.
Three options have been given to the councils from the Department of Planning and Environment for the proposed Beachwatch Partnership Program.
The councils can monitor the water quality themselves, they can collect samples and send them to the DPE for testing, or they can have the full testing service which until now has been free.
The full service provided by Department of Planning and Environment for the proposed Beachwatch Partnership Program (which mirrors the services currently being provided under the program) would cost Bayside Council $20,662 per year and Georges River Council approximately $12,934 per year.
Georges River Council does not currently have the operational budget or resources to partner with Beachwatch to undertake water quality monitoring and reporting at the three swimming sites in the Georges River LGA.
The management of water quality in the Georges River is already contributed to by Council through its funding and support for the Georges River Combined Councils Committee Incorporated (known commonly as the Georges Riverkeeper), which is at a cost to Council of just under $100,000 in the current financial year.
The Sydney Coastal Councils, of which Bayside and Georges River are member, will write to the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) to maintain the NSW Beachwatch program as a fully funded State Government program without shifting cost to councils.
Oatley MP Mark Coure said, "Shifting the cost of monitoring water quality at local sites is nothing more than another cut by the NSW Labor Government.
"The Georges River is a beautiful asset in our community, and it is crucial that the NSW Government ensures that the water is safe enough for local residents to continue to enjoy the recreational swimming, fishing and boating activities we all cherish.
"I call on both councils to pick up the cost and fund the monitoring water quality at our local sites, Carss Park, Oatley Bay Baths and Jew Fish Baths as the NSW Government won't reverse the cuts.
"As previously reported by The Leader, there have been reports of sewerage overflows into the Georges River, highlighting the absurdity of this decision to cut funding to a vital water quality monitoring program. The former Liberal Government released a 10-year strategy in which $18.5 million was committed to expand the program and now NSW Labor have saw fit to cut this important program.
"This is simply a bad decision for everyone, and I am calling on the NSW Labor Government to reverse their cuts to the Beachwatch Program," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.