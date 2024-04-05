New to the shire rehab device is changing lives

An innovative device that support a patient's neurological rehabilitation is available in Sutherland Shire, and is one of only two in Australia.
Aevum Health at Kirrawee offers the state-of-the-art technology, which gives patients a new way of 'walk practice'. It's called Motek C-Mill, and it's a larger-than-usual treadmill that works a person's lower limbs by encouraging step and balance training.
It's particularly useful for people who have had a stroke, brain and spinal injury, have multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, motor neurone disease, Parkinson's or Guillain-Barre syndrome.
The device supports a person's body weight with a harness to enable movement, and resistance is controlled by the therapist. Plates under the treadmill measure how much weight is going through each leg, and where each foot is placed.
Aevum Director and Physiotherapist, Aaron Babb, said the clinic invested heavily in the latest piece of equipment, which he described as "more than a traditional treadmill".
"It's very safe, especially when learning to walk as people can be quite apprehensive," Mr Babb said. "It's a huge treadmill - the belt is 1.5 metres wide, three metres long. The initial starting speed is 0.1 kilometres per hour - unlike a traditional treadmill which is normally 0.7-one km/hr. It has a bigger belt surface to make the person feel they aren't going to stumble."
The device is also interactive. A patient plays games, visible on the large screen, while on the treadmill. "We record data through game play and that data shows how steps are progressing," Mr Babb said. "It enables people to stay on one piece of equipment and train for a good solid hour. That is one of the most important parts of neuro-rehabilitation - being able to complete bulk therapy with lots of repetitions.
"We are seeing patients who are already walking much better."
The clinic also uses virtual reality for upper limb (hand and arm) rehabilitation with the Tyromotion robotic device.
