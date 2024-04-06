Weekly Wrap: Catch of the Day

Hello readers,
I'm writing this weekly wrap on Friday morning when the rain is steady but not dangerous. I hope by the time you're reading it, the situation has not changed.
Before the heavens opened, Leader readers were clicking on Eva Kolimar's story about one school boy's big catch at Como. Charlie, 12, brought home quite the treat for his family for Easter - a 1.5 metre long jewfish he caught while fishing on March 16.
The challenges of finding a park in Engadine also grabbed the interest of our readers. One resident, Peter Williams, decided to take matters into his own hands after becoming fed up after many experiences of driving around and around the Engadine shopping precinct looking for a place to park.
E-bikes continue to be a safety concern with a three-year-old boy suffering a broken leg when he was hit by an electric "fat bike" ridden by a teenager at Caringbah South. Clara Ferrer Patxot was walking home along Gannons Road with her three young children after visiting shops at the corner of Kingsway when the accident occurred.
Meanwhile, Georges River Council will investigate implementing additional security measures at Oatley Park, including the installation of CCTV cameras in order to prevent and detect any illegal activities occurring in the precinct.
Finally, the famous 'Up Up Cronulla' mural has been unveiled at its new home at PointsBet Stadium. The artwork is an iconic tribute to the historic 2016 Sharks premiership win.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Editor
