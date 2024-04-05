Battle of Bands and skate competition among Youth Week events in the shire

Youth Week activities in Sutherland Shire range from a Battle of the Bands and skate competition to an animal shelter visit and and Indigenous art workshop.
Other events on the program include candy scented candle making, a short story workshop with Will Kostakis, the award-winning author of The First Third and We Could be Something, and a teen trivia retro session at Sutherland Library.
Events started today with a climate and biodiversity forum at Cronulla RSL Club and will continue until Friday April 26.
Sutherland Shire Council has organised the program, with support from the state government, community organisations and local businesses.
Events are targeted at young people aged 12-24 years.
This year's theme is "Express. Empower. Get loud!", encouraging young people to get involved and voice their views and ideas.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said Youth Week was "an opportunity to celebrate the young people in our community and the positive contribution they make, providing a platform for them to express themselves while connecting with other young people at the many events on offer".
Partners with the council include Defwolf Studios in Kurnell, Cronulla RSL, Engadine Music, The Family Co, Lodown skate shop in Miranda, Optika, NSW Youth Week, and UN Youth Australia.
A council statement said "bookings are essential for Youth Week events hosted by Sutherland Shire Libraries and for other select events, and with strong demand for tickets, it is recommended you book without delay".
For further information on what's on offer and how to get involved, visit: https://www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/play-and-explore/council-events/youth-week-2024.
