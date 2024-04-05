St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Battle of Bands and skate competition among Youth Week events in the shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 5 2024 - 5:30pm
The Battle of the Bands will be held at the Sutherland Arts Theatre. Picture supplied
Youth Week activities in Sutherland Shire range from a Battle of the Bands and skate competition to an animal shelter visit and and Indigenous art workshop.

