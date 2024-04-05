St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
New lights switched on at Bexley Oval

April 6 2024 - 10:00am
Bexley Oval can now be used day and night thanks to brand new lighting built by Bayside Council, supported by a $250,000 grant from the Federal Government.

