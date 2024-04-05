New lights switched on at Bexley Oval

Bexley Oval can now be used day and night thanks to brand new lighting built by Bayside Council, supported by a $250,000 grant from the Federal Government.
Bayside Council has built six new lighting towers, backed by a grant from the Albanese Government's Investing In Our Communities program.
Hurstville United Junior Rugby League Football Club and other local sports clubs can now train after dark on the whole oval, just in time for winter training.
Federal Member for Barton Linda Burney and Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski attended the switching on of the lights at Bexley Oval on Thursday evening.
Ms Burney committed to an upgrade grant to Bayside Council in October, 2022.
Under the Investing In Our Communities program, the Government is delivering community and sporting infrastructure, open space improvements and other community priorities intended to assist communities to build their strengths and improve liveability.
The grant is delivered by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, the Arts.
"I am proud to be fulfilling a commitment the Government made to our community and support Bayside Council's delivery of the lighting at Bexley Oval," Ms Burney said.
"The Investing in Our Communities program is about building better public spaces and improving the liveability of towns and suburbs across the country," she said.
"Our area has a rich sporting history, and clubs like Hurstville United keep that history alive by training the next generation of athletes.
"Coaches, players and volunteers are the lifeblood of our local sporting clubs, and this investment from the Government is a wonderful way to give back to them."
