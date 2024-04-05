Woronora River flooding: Alert for low-lying areas of Bonnet Bay

The SES has issued a "prepare to evacuate" advice for low-lying areas of Bonnet Bay due to floodwater in Woronora River.
"Low lying parts of Bonnet Bay - You should monitor the situation and prepare to evacuate so that you can safely evacuate when instructed to do so by NSW SES," said a statement issued just before 8am on Saturday.
"Wherever possible, you should prepare to stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements.
"If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services. It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you."
The SES said the Bureau of Meteorology had advised the Woronora River at Woronora Bridge was currently at 1.54 metres and steady, above the minor flood level (1.50 metres).
Based on predictions from the BOM, low lying parts of Bonnet Bay may be impacted by floodwaters, the statement said.
"This event may change quickly.
"We will monitor the situation and update our warnings if the situation changes."
