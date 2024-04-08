Outpatients out of luck in having to pay fees for MRI at Sutherland Hospital

A renewed application by Sutherland Hospital for an MRI licence, allowing for all scans to be covered by Medicare, has been knocked back by the federal government.
This means MRI use continues to be free only for hospital inpatients.
Outpatients have to pay a fee and claim a rebate from their health fund if they are a member. Workers Compensation patients are an exception.
Sutherland Hospital was also knocked back when 50 new MRI licences were handed out by the federal government in 2019.
The state government covered the $7 million cost of installing the machine, which began operating in early 2023.
Liberal candidate for Cook Simon Kenedy said, if he wins the April 13 byelection, "I will make fighting for the licence one of my highest priorities".
"It's just common sense to make this facility available to all those who need it," he said.
It is understood no reason was given when Sutherland Hospital's 2023 application was rejected.
Comment was sought from the office of federal Health Minister Mark Butler.
