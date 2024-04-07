Two options for former Caringbah High School site, says council

The developer of the former Caringbah High School site could continue with approved plans for a smaller development, Sutherland Shire Council says.
Alternatively, a new development application (DA) could be lodged for the Willarong Road land, which the Education Department sold for about $20 million in 2012.
The council comment follows the developer discontinuing court proceedings over a proposal for 648 apartments.
"Sutherland Shire Council recognises the importance of ensuring quality, affordable housing in the Sutherland Shire area. It is important that affordable housing is well-designed and offers a comfortable living environment," a council spokeswoman said.
"At the same time, the impacts of the development on to the surrounding area also needs to be considered.
"The developer was given planning approval to build 443 units at the former Caringbah High School site over three years ago.
"However, the developer wished to increase the number of units to 648 and lodged a development application with the Sydney South Planning Panel (SSPP), appealing to Land and Environment Court soon after
"During the court process the developer sought to further change their plans to substantially increase the height of some of the proposed buildings.
"The court would not allow the further amended plans to be considered in the proceedings.
"As a result, the developer chose to withdraw from the court proceedings, at considerable expense to council.
"The developer may either proceed with their approved plans or consider submitting a new application."
