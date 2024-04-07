Man arrested following police pursuit

A man was taken to hospital following a pursuit with police across south-west Sydney on Sunday night.
A police officer from the Campsie command was proceeding to an urgent job on April 7 at about 10pm when a Toyota Hilux utility failed to pull over on Albert Street, Belmore.
A pursuit was initiated on Lakemba Street due to the Toyota's dangerous manner of driving. At the intersection of Burwood Road, the Toyota proceeded through a red traffic light and the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.
Shortly after, police received information the utility was travelling on Stacey Street, Bankstown, after it hit a number of vehicles and a pole.
The Toyota was seen by police on Fairford Road, and a second pursuit was initiated with assistance from officers from Bankstown command, before turning onto the M5 and travelling east.
Police stopped the car on the Belmore Road off ramp at Riverwood. The driver of the Toyota hit a police caged vehicle, deploying the airbags before rolling back and colliding with the front of a second marked police vehicle.
The driver, a 39-year-old man, was removed from the vehicle. He suffered minor facial injuries from the crash, but was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics after his condition deteriorated. He was taken to St George Hospital in a critical but stable condition, where he remains under police guard.
Police established a crime scene which has since been forensically examined and an investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
