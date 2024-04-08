Liberals have most to lose in Cook byelection even if they win

The Liberal Party has the most to lose in Saturday's byelection for Cook, even though it is likely to retain the seat comfortably.
The selection of an "outsider", Simon Kennedy, as their candidate has not gone down well with many voters, according to local party sources, and the primary vote is expected to nosedive.
Mr Kennedy was living at Maroubra at the time he was preselected, but moved with his family later in the week to Woolooware.
Former Cook MP Scott Morrison, who also moved to the shire when he was preselected in 2007, last month rejected criticism of Mr Kennedy coming from outside the area.
"What matters is the skills and talents and abilities that you bring," he said.
While voters will be able to pass judgment on the Liberal candidate, they will have no way to show their feelings about the Labor government, as the party does not have a candidate.
Steps are being taken to establish an independent Voices of Cook community group to play a part in the next general election.
Several constituents, who are disillusioned by the choice of Mr Kennedy as the candidate and claim the electorate is being "taken for granted", have created Facebook and Instagram pages, and are working to hold an initial "listening event".
They are seeking "four to six committed people to form a core group, preferably with appropriate skills, to help steer our movement in finding a suitable local independent candidate - a representative who is proud, passionate and dedicated solely to our electorate of Cook and not one answerable to the whims of a political party - who can stand in the next federal election". Email: voicesofcook@gmail.com
