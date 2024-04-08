St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Liberals have most to lose in Cook byelection even if they win

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 9 2024 - 6:55am, first published 6:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lull before a possible political storm at the early voting centre in the hall at St Phil's Anglican Church, Caringbah. Picture by Chris Lane
Lull before a possible political storm at the early voting centre in the hall at St Phil's Anglican Church, Caringbah. Picture by Chris Lane

The Liberal Party has the most to lose in Saturday's byelection for Cook, even though it is likely to retain the seat comfortably.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.