Bexley Bowling Club building to be demolished

Bayside Council will proceed with the demolition and fencing-off of the former Bexley Bowling and Recreation Club site.
The council's Strategic Land and Property Working Group committee recommended that the council proceed with the demolition and the semi-permanent fencing of 72 Laycock Street, Bexley and take the required steps to allow the land to be sold as residential lots, including the preparation of a Planning Proposal to zone the land R2 Low Density Residential and to classify the land as Operational under the Local Government Act 1993.
But Councillor Greta Werner suggested other options for zoning should be considered and asked for a deferral.
Councillor Mark Hanna said the various steps suggested for the land would have to come back to formal council meetings for consideration.
General Manager Meredith Wallace said that this was simply the start a process that has a number of steps requiring the matter to come to the council at key points and that will need community consultation.
Cr Liz Barlow said the wording of the committee's recommendation should be in two sections.
"The most important step is the demolition of our asset which is costing us money," she said. "But there's got to be discussion with residents."
Mayor Bill Saravinovski also said the critical issue is the demolition of the building.
"It's derelict and needs to be demolished," he said. "The other point of the land and what council does with it will come back to a future meeting."
He said the council staff would prepare a report on the process and options for reclassifying the land.
The March 27 council meeting adopted the minutes of the working party which included the recommendation to proceed with the demolition of the former bowling club building.
Cr Andrew Tsounis then asked a number of questions with the response to come back to the council:
- Can details of the process including a timeline be provided for the change in land use to the proposed R2 be provided in a report to Councillors?
- Are there any other options available to Council outside of the R2 zoning similar to the adjourning properties?
- What is the extent of community consultation required?
The building has been vacant since 2016.
