Letters: Give police a break on e-bikes; Cook byelection and other shire issues

The rule should be that if a political party won the seat in the previous election, then they should fill it with their nomination until the next election. In this case, in about 12 months or so we will go to a full election and Cook will again be decided. It would be far simpler, and save millions of dollars and a great deal of time, if the party that held the seat was responsible for providing a representative until the next full election was held.However, the exception would be if an "independent " had won the seat and left before the full term had been completed.

