Letters: Give police a break on e-bikes; Cook byelection and other shire issues

"Make a complaint to the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) if you feel as though police are not doing enough to enforce the laws regarding e-bikes / scooters" Rod Tullock, of Burraneer, advises (Leader Letters April 3).
The government missed the mark (much like the vape issue) allowing these to be sold. Parents set a poor example buying and riding them. This is an issue for the government and community abroad.
All we see on the news is the dramatic rise in youth crime and low police numbers.
Police are leaving in droves due to the stress of overwhelming demands placed on them already.
I'd much rather see our police resources patrolling the streets for these criminals who insist on it being their right to enter someone's sanctuary and safe place, armed with knives and machetes, threaten families and take their hard earned possessions.
If you pay attention, they're targeting affluent areas such as yours Rod.
LECC is not there for trivial matters. As its website states, it investigates "serious misconduct or serious maladministration". Instead, how about petitioning your local member for more police, or better still, lobby the government to give them a pay rise, which might help with recruitment.
Remember, these people are the courageous and brave members of our community, who put their lives on the line to protect all of us and deal with the issues most of us would rather run away from.
Liz Duncan, Cronulla
A big shout out to the staff at Shearers Cook Bakery, on the corner of Gannons Road and Kingsway, Woolooware, who helped me on this morning (Saturday) when I wasn't feeling well (too much running, not enough water). Your kindness was much appreciated. My family loves your sourdough and pies too. Thank you!
Barb, Grays Point
Your report on the creation of man-made oyster reefs in Botany Bay and Georges, "Good Signs for Oyster Reef" (Leader April 2), included a quote that "For the first time in a hundred years, Australian Flat Oysters are back in beautiful Botany Bay, where they will support biodiversity and water quality, and the recovery of shellfish reef ecosystems".
I have lived on the waterfront at Caravan Head, Oyster Bay for 62 years. I have collected and eaten these oysters.
They are also visible at Quibray Bay near the Sharkies football field.
There are not many,but not extinct.
Ian Annabel, Oyster Bay
I'm a young Cronulla resident, and like to vote for people I think will represent the community well, but am really struggling with this Cook by-election.
Hearing from my friends and people in the community whether at BBQ's or at the beach it seems most people in the Shire or Cook feel the same way. Whom do we vote for?
I'm sure Simon Kennedy the Liberal candidate is a nice guy but I don't get how can you represent the community, know the problems, learn the needs of our community in just around a month of living here.
I don't get how we can be such a 'safe' Liberal seat and the Liberal party not being able to find and choose a representative who is from our area and knows the community well.
It seems with Simon being selected like we are taken for granted by the Liberal party decision makers, Dutton, Howard - people that see our area as a statistic opposed to genuinely advocating for our area.
This byelection we had a great opportunity to fill the seat with a strong community representative. With Labor not bothering to run Simon and the Liberals will easily win.
I don't know if anyone else feels the same and disappointed but I think we need another strong local option.
Kal Glanznig, Cronulla
Having just voted in the Cook by-election, I can only marvel that as a Nation we have so much money that we can afford to waste millions with these totally unnecessary elections.
The rule should be that if a political party won the seat in the previous election, then they should fill it with their nomination until the next election. In this case, in about 12 months or so we will go to a full election and Cook will again be decided. It would be far simpler, and save millions of dollars and a great deal of time, if the party that held the seat was responsible for providing a representative until the next full election was held.However, the exception would be if an "independent " had won the seat and left before the full term had been completed.
This should be the only instance where a By-Election is needed.And if you wish to argue that the person inserted by a party would have the unfair advantage of "incumbency" at the next election, does anyone really believe the majority of people vote for a "local member" and not a Party?
A straw poll I conducted showed 8 out 10 people vote for a party, not an individual. To also argue that "this is what we have always done" is more so a reason to change than to hold on to an antiquated approach to politics which is a costly a waste of time.
Robert - Caringbah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.