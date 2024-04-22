Georgie Parker stars in new David Williamson play at The Pavilion

Georgie Parker has "heard great things" about The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre at Sutherland and is looking forward to entertaining audiences in the revamped venue.
The actress, who is best known for playing Ruth "Roo" Stewart in the TV series Home and Away, stars in David Williamson's new play The Great Divide, with three performances on May 3-4.
Described as a clever and comical commentary on wealth inequality and human greed, the play comes to the shire from a sold-out season at the Ensemble Theatre in Kirribilli from March 8 to April 27.
The play is directed by Mark Kilmurry and other leading cast members include Kate Raison and John Wood.
"I have it in my [Home and Away] contract I can take time out to do a play once a year," Parker said in an interview with the Leader.
"I have been very fortunate that I have been able to balance both my loves.
"Once this play is finished, I will squeeze in a hip replacement and then go back to Home and Away in July."
She laughed off the invitation to talk about the hip replacement, saying, "That's my life, not Roo's life".
Parker said The Great Divide had been "incredibly well received".
"Its always interesting when you tackle a new work. You have no reference for how the audience responds, so you don't really know what you've got on your hands and, especially with David Williamson's work you really need the audience. The audience is like the last character to join the play.
"It's been very interesting and very exciting."
Parker started out in theatre.
"I was 18 when I left school and a group of my friends, who were incredibly creative and some are still involved in the arts in one way or the other, started our own theatre company," she said.
"We put on plays for a year and then I joined a performance art school.
"Theatre challenges you in a way that you really can't get anywhere else, and that's what I love about it.
"Having said that, working on a film set is tremendously enjoyable, with a great sense of family and camaraderie."
The Great Divide unfolds in the picturesque coastal town of Wallis Heads.
Penny Poulter enjoys an idyllic life until this hidden coastal gem is discovered by the ruthless and immensely wealthy Alex Whittle, played by Georgie Parker, who has ambitious plans to put the town firmly on the tourist map. Alex brings developers in and looks to raise rents on the locals residents.
