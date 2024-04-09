Bayside to examine flooding design projects

Bayside Council has responded to resident concerns regarding the increasing frequency of flooding in the area.
As the big clean-up continues after last weekend's deluge, Council staff are preparing a comprehensive report on the progress on the current design projects which have been prioritised for implementation in the Bayside Flood Risk Management Plan.
The report will look at the specifications, frequency and forward scheduling of Council's proactive maintenance of drainage assets, including the clearing and cleaning of drainage pits and pipes.
The council will also look at areas where claims have been submitted due to property damage caused by recent flooding and work with Sydney Water to ensure its drains are maintained and monitored prior to predicted rainfall.
And it will also re-establish its flooding hot spot map on its website to encourage resident feedback about their experiences of intense rain events and to inform Council's flood mitigation priorities.
One flooding hot spot is Oliver Street, Bexley North where an SUV was swept into the canal on Friday night.
A resident said it was the second time in ten years that floodwaters had washed an SUV into the canal.
"In October, 2014 a water tank was picked up by the current and washed down into the gully and blocked the canal," he said.
"The canal overflowed and pushed the SUV into the floodwaters.
"Last weekend another SUV was washed down into the same area in the canal."
Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said, "Bayside has been severely impacted by recurrent flooding over the past year.
"Residents are rightfully worried, and Council needs to make sure Transport for NSW and Sydney Water are maintaining their drainage systems, and they are operating efficiently,." he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.