St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bayside to examine flooding design projects

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 9 2024 - 10:48am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bayside Council has responded to resident concerns regarding the increasing frequency of flooding in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.