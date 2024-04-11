St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Not trying to be fun police': Thongs ban at Tradies clubs after costly compo claim

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 12 2024 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sign at the entrance to Tradies Gymea.
Sign at the entrance to Tradies Gymea.

Thongs have been banned at Tradies clubs at Gymea, Caringbah and Helensburgh after a costly compensation claim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.