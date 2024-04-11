'Not trying to be fun police': Thongs ban at Tradies clubs after costly compo claim

Thongs have been banned at Tradies clubs at Gymea, Caringbah and Helensburgh after a costly compensation claim.
An incident, which the club said occurred on council land outside one of its venues, led to the payment of "a very significant sum".
Details of the incident were not given in an email to members, and no further information was forthcoming when the Leader contacted Tradies.
The email to members reads:
"Dear Members,
"Many would be aware by now that yesterday we made a sudden change to dress regulations - that being that thongs are no longer allowed in Tradies venues. This message is to provide context for this recent decision.
"Recently we were forced to pay a very significant sum for an incident that occurred on Council land outside one of our venues and was completely out of our control. This change in dress regulations has been endorsed by our Board of Directors and is essential to keep patrons safe and to minimise risk.
We are certainly not trying to be the "fun police", and nor will we ever be, however in today's society the cost of doing business and specifically maintaining a safe environment for patrons and staff is escalating unsustainably.
"The combination of insurance premiums and their prohibitive cost, security requirements, the fact that many people are simply refusing to accept any level of personal responsibility, and many peoples' first reaction being to pass blame and seek compensation, is creating a tense and complex environment for all businesses. The extreme cost of these measures is forcing many businesses to close their doors.
"We ask for your understanding in this situation and that you continue to support our staff in upholding this change. Most members have been very understanding and supportive of this decision. However, disappointingly, some have responded poorly. Any poor conduct toward or abuse of our staff will not be tolerated.
"We will always strive to improve our facilities and the member experience at all Tradies venues and look forward to providing some further venue upgrades in the near future. Stay tuned."
