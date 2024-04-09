Sutherland Shire Council's first female CEO announces retirement after 31 years service

Updated
Sutherland Shire Council's first female CEO Manjeet Grewal has announced her retirement after five years leading the organisation and three decades of service.
"There is no perfect time to retire, but I know I leave the organisation in a strong position and the time is right for me to embrace another change and have the luxury of time to spend with my family and reconnect with friends," Ms Grewal said.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce expressed "sincere thanks for the service Ms Grewal has provided to the Sutherland Shire community", saying she had "always been a steadying influence" throughout his time as a councillor.
"I have worked closely with Manjeet since late last year when she started planning her retirement, with a goal to ensure the elected council could conduct a comprehensive recruitment process to find her successor and ensure a seamless transition," he said.
Ms Grewal will leave the council in July.
Ms Grewal, who began working for the council 31 years ago, is a qualified engineer with a string of engineering and management degrees.
Her leadership roles included Engineering Operations, Waste Services, Civil and Parks Operations, Fleet and Workshops, Leisure Centres, Regulatory Services, Building Works, and Director of Shire Services for three years.
A pioneer for women in leadership at the council, Ms Grewal was its first female engineering manager in 1996 and was appointed the first female CEO in April 2019.
Ms Grewal said her time leading the organisation had been immensely rewarding, however she was looking forward to spending time with her family and friends, both here and overseas.
"It has been an incredible privilege to lead an organisation whose purpose is to serve and strengthen local communities," she said.
"I am incredibly grateful to have worked with an extraordinary group of talented and dedicated professionals over my career, who have all been unfailingly committed to achieving great things for local residents."
Ms Grewal said she was "incredibly proud of all that we have achieved together" during her time at the council.
She recognised Elson Sang, the then deputy shire engineer, and David Abbott, shire engineer, for welcoming her in 1993, and the two preceding general managers (the title has since been changed to CEO) John Rayner and Scott Phillips, as well as "the steadfast leadership" of mayor Carmelo Pesce.
Ms Grewal said many notable projects and achievements included Parc Menai, Cooper Street Reserve at Engadine and the $42 million Pavilion Performing Arts Centre.
"There is something very special about creating places that bring community together and I feel privileged to have been a part of that," she said.
"I am also immensely grateful for the way council and our community have pulled together in response to adversity, from the challenges of responding to events like the Kurnell tornado, bushfires and floods bearing down on our community, and of course the incredible upheaval that we navigated through together during the depths of the COVID pandemic.
"Thirty-one years is a long time to have been enmeshed within an organisation, and I have enjoyed the diverse range of challenges and opportunities in the many roles I have held and am immensely grateful to the many leaders who have provided me with opportunities.
"It's been a privilege to be part of the organisation's evolution to meet our community's changing needs."
Ms Grewal said, while she was looking forward to the opportunity to exploring life after council, she was excited for the council and community over new major initiatives, including the renewal of Cronulla Plaza, improvements to Menai Sports Centre, a new library and community hub at Kirrawee, delivery of playing fields at Greenhills, and seeing the many adopted master plans come to fruition over time.
Cr Pesce said he had been "fortunate to work with some extraordinary leaders during his time on council, and Manjeet stands out among them as someone who has served our community with distinction, showing incredible leadership in her unfailingly calm manner".
"I have valued her strategic approach, wise counsel, her commitment in the face of complex challenges, and most importantly her unwavering dedication to delivering in the best interests of our community.
"I particularly thank her for her strong guidance as we delivered the revitalisation of The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre. It is a legacy I am enormously proud of and would not have been possible without her leadership.
"On behalf of all the staff and councillors who she has worked with over the years - and indeed, our entire community - I thank her for her for her immense contribution and wish her a long and happy retirement."
Cr Pesce said it would be a challenge finding a replacement "who can measure up to her incredible depth of local government knowledge and the strategic and measured way she has steered our organisation through periods of significant change and great challenge".
"I am confident however, that we will draw from a strong pool of talented candidates from throughout our industry and beyond in securing our next leader," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.