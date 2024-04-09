St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Reports 'Glenlee' waterfront property at Lugarno has been sold

By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 9 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 2:32pm
The 25,400sqm waterfront property Glenlee at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno.
The Friends of Glenlee community group are mobilising its members to write to NSW Minister for Environment and Heritage, Penny Sharpe urging her to take action to protect any historical artefacts on the Lugarno waterfront property 'Glenlee' after reports it had been sold.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Reporter

