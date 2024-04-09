Reports 'Glenlee' waterfront property at Lugarno has been sold

The Friends of Glenlee community group are mobilising its members to write to NSW Minister for Environment and Heritage, Penny Sharpe urging her to take action to protect any historical artefacts on the Lugarno waterfront property 'Glenlee' after reports it had been sold.
The Friends of Glenlee were informed that that sale of Glenlee had been effected and had settled on April 5.
The Leader has been unable to confirm this with the agent.
The 25,400sqm waterfront property at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno was re-listed for sale in mid-2023 and advertised as a clean slate with interest expected from retirement living operators, church groups or schools looking to use it as a retreat, and individuals and developers.
The property is currently zoned R2 Low Density Residential.
Glenlee benefits from statutory heritage protection as a local heritage item listed on the Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021.
In February, the Heritage Council of NSW resolved not to recommend the listing of Glenlee on the State Heritage Register (SHR) as insufficient information was available to determine the State heritage significance.
"To recommend the property for the State Heritage Register, heritage assessments on the property must be done," a Heritage NSW spokesperson said at the time.
"Regrettably, access to the property has not been granted for these assessments to proceed.
"Until access is granted and the heritage assessments are completed, the property can't be recommended for State Heritage Register listing."
Brian Ralston, President Friends of Glenlee Incorporated said because there hadn't been access to the site no proper investigation had been able to be undertaken to ascertain the indigenous heritage of the site.
"The current listing of Glenlee as a local heritage site did not apply to chattels and items of personality," he said.
"Nonetheless, the Minister has the power, pursuant to section 25 of the Heritage Act 1977 to authorise a Council to make an Interim Heritage Order.
"A council authorised under this section may make an interim heritage order for a place, building, work, relic, moveable object or precinct in the council's area that the council considers may, on further inquiry or investigation, be found to be of local heritage significance.
"We have urged the Council to make application to the Minister for authority to make an Interim Heritage Order. If this were able to be effected the heritage assessment could be undertaken.
"We urge the Council to take appropriate steps to approach the Minister to obtain such authority," Mr Ralston said.
Member for Oatley, Mark Coure, said he was "absolutely shocked" when he received the news Glenlee may have been sold, calling on the Minns Labor Government to own up to their failure and apologise to local residents and environmental campaigners.
"It is very clear that Minister for Environment, Penny Sharpe and the Minns Labor Government have no interest in preserving this historic property, which has sat almost totally undeveloped for 167 years," Mr Coure said.
The campaign to protect Glenlee has been backed by Mr Coure, who said "the property had significant historical, environmental and cultural value, with possible Indigenous significance as well".
"Furthermore, the land itself is home to a variety of precious flora and fauna species which would be lost if the site were to be developed. Many residents fear it will be subdivided and the heritage destroyed." Mr Coure said.
Before the 2023 State Election, Minister Sharpe and Labor Candidate for Oatley committed to issuing a new Interim Heritage Order for Glenlee. They also stated quote "Only a NSW Minns Labor Government will protect Glenlee".
"Despite these tall words, NSW Labor has disastrously failed in this endeavour as the sale of Glenlee is another broken promise to our community, only adding to an ever-growing list of failures to provide for our local area." Mr Coure said.
Mr Coure has committed to keeping up the fight to save Glenlee, calling on the Minns Labor Government to take accountability for their countless failures to preserve the site.
During the 2023 NSW election campaign, the then Shadow Minister for Environment and Heritage, Penny Sharpe committed to giving a Ministerial Direction to allow access to the property of Glenlee to complete the further studies for the State Heritage listing assessment process. Labor also committed to placing a new Interim Heritage Order over the property.
Last August, the council wrote to Minister Sharpe seeking the granting of a new Interim Heritage Order and the provision of funds towards the acquisition of the property.
The Minister said she was legally unable to grant a new heritage order. The State Government said that funding was not available for its purchase.
