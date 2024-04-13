Weekly Wrap: Sun shines again

Hello readers,
As I write this week's wrap the sun is shining but it was a different story last week and Leader readers are still clicking on our storm coverage. Homes at Woronora were inundated and motorists were trapped in cars following a deluge caused by two storm cells colliding over Sutherland Shire. Meanwhile, Wolli Creek was hardest hit in St George on April 5.
In real estate news, a $2.62 million sale price has set a record for a three-bedroom villa at Oatley. The 25-year-old villa in Woronora Parade was auctioned by PRDnationwide Oatley on Saturday, April 6.
With school holidays underway, we shared a timely reminder for parents and carers to keep watch of what children are seeing on their devices during the break.
Finally, Australian Idol 2024 winner Dylan Wright is coming home! After taking the competition title, the singer/songwriter, who grew up in Sutherland Shire, is returning for a live performance at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre on May 10.
