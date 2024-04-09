Police release CCTV vision as probe into stabbing in Miranda car park continues

Police have released CCTV vision and are appealing for public assistance as inquiries continue into a stabbing in a car park at Miranda last year.
A police statement said, about 4:50am on Thursday December 7, 2023, emergency services were called to an underground car park on Central Road, Miranda, following reports a man had been stabbed.
"Officers from attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command attended and were told the 44-year-old man had been confronted by an unknown man before being stabbed," the statement said.
"He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St George Hospital in a serious condition. He has since been released and is recovering after surgery.
"Detectives established Strike Force Ditzy to investigate the incident.
"Despite extensive inquiries, investigators have now released CCTV footage of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.
"The man depicted is described as being of thin build, and was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and sneakers and a balaclava.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Sutherland Shire Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.