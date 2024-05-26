Saints Masters Athletic winners

As the road to the Paris 2024 Games intensifies and the 2024 Australian Athletics Championships are over with athletes waiting for Olympic selection there was also a chance for our older athletes to shine.
Five senior athletes, two from the shire, three from St George, headed over to the National Masters Athletics Championship in Hobart last month and gold was won.
The World Masters Athletics Titles are to be held in August in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Superstar veteran runner Jose Carvalho, along with St George club mate Robyn Basman, carried the torch for the St George and Shire athletes at the Championships.
Quiet achievers Carvalho and Basman won six gold medals between them.
Carvalho's haul came in the 65-year-old category where he won the 1500m (5:13), the 5000m (18:54) the 10km (38:51) as well as the 8km cross country.
His ability to run amazingly fast is not uncommon among those who compete on the track and he is a regular top 5 finisher in Saturday morning (5000m) park runs.
Basman's golds were in the 5km (22:33) and the 10km (46:25).
She also won silver in the 800m, 1500m and 8km cross country events in her 65-year-old age group.
Carvalho and his wife Ana, are originally from Portugal but have called Australia home for many years.
"We are not going to the World Masters in Gothenburg unfortunately.
"It has been a dream of mine for years but we have to go and see my son in Switzerland and go to the Gold Coast in November for the Pan Pac Masters Games also."
There was controversy at the Nationals with West Aussie sprinter Mandy Mason absolutely shattering, the world record for 400m.
She clocked a lifetime personal best by 6 seconds when she ran 57.86 to win the 55 years division.
Emma McGowan from the USA who holds three world records, posted on instagram, "every world record should be tested."
In Australia they do not test Masters athletes.
