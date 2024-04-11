Low early voter turnout in Cook byelection worries electoral officials

Electoral officials are worried at the low early voting turnout for the Cook byelection.
Numbers are down by about 11.2 per cent based on the same period in the 2022 federal election and nearly 13 per cent for the same period in the 2023 referendum in the division.
Approximately 18,447 people had cast their vote at an early voting centre up until April 10. This compares to approximately 21,143 votes cast in Cook at the same stage in the 2023 referendum and 20,769 at the same stage in the 2022 federal election.
Postal vote applications closed yesterday, and those numbers are down slightly as well.
The Australian Electoral Commission urged all registered voters in the electorate to take part in Saturday's byelection and warned those who don't may be fined.
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said, while byelections traditionally had lower turnout than a full federal election, the situation in this poll was still below expectations.
"While it may be that more people vote on byelection day this time around, typically if someone casts their vote early in one election, they'll do so in the next one - this is why the numbers we're seeing makes us worry about low participation," he said.
Mr Rogers said the electoral commission had engaged in more communication for a single byelection than ever before.
"We've sent every Cook household an official guide, we're advertising, we're sending text messages and emails, we're also on social media regularly and in discussion with media representatives," he said.
"Ultimately, we know that political campaigning activities and media coverage are always key vehicles for awareness and motivation."
"Failure to vote may result in a fine and will mean you have no say on who represents you in parliament."
Cook has four pre-poll voting centres that will be open until 6pm on Friday night, and 39 polling places will be open on polling day, Saturday April 13, from 8am to 6pm.
For locations and opening hours, visit https://www.aec.gov.au/cook/ or call 13 23 26.
