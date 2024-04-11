St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Storm damage: Closure of Wattamolla visitor precinct extended

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 11 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 5:03pm
Wattamolla following recent storms and rain. Picture NPWS
The Wattamolla visitor precinct will continue to be closed until at least Friday April 19 due to significant damage caused by recent storms and flooding.

