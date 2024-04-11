Storm damage: Closure of Wattamolla visitor precinct extended

The Wattamolla visitor precinct will continue to be closed until at least Friday April 19 due to significant damage caused by recent storms and flooding.
The precinct has been closed since Saturday April 6.
A NPWS spokesman said, now that onsite conditions had eased, continuing assessments of visitor infrastructure had revealed new hazards that need to be addressed over coming days.
"Contractors have been on-site to assess damage and works required to allow the restoration of access," he said.
"It is expected to take at least a week for the flows to reduce to an acceptable level for some of these works to start.
"The site will be closed until at least Friday, 19 April 2024, and the situation will be subject to review.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank visitors for their understanding and respect of the temporary closure as public safety is our priority.
The situation can be monitored via the Alerts page of the Royal National Park web page: https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/visit-a-park/parks/royal-national-park
