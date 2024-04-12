Voters to choose a replacement for Scott Morrison in Cook byelection

Thirty-nine voting centres are open across the Cook electorate for today's byelection to replace Scott Morrison.
Voting centres are open from 8am to 6pm.
Electoral officials are reminding voters they need to number every box on the ballot paper for their vote to be valid - unlike the situation at state elections.
As at close of business on Thursday, 22,370 people had voted early.
This compared with 18,447 up until Wednesday, which led to electoral officials saying they were worried by the low early vote turnout.
