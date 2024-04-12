Man in 70s dies after being hit by motorcycle at Allawah

A pedestrian has died after a crash with a motorcycle at Allawah.
The man, believed to be aged in his 70s, died at the scene at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Barsbys Avenue.
The accident happened about 6.45pm on Friday.
The motorcycle rider, a 30-year-old man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a serious leg injury and taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
Paramedics also treated the pedestrian, but he could not be saved.
Late last night, he had not been formally identified.
Officers attached to St George Police Area Command established a crime scene which was forensically examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage is urged to contact St George police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
