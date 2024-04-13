St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Liberal Party's Simon Kennedy cruises to victory in Cook byelection

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 13 2024 - 8:06pm, first published 7:31pm
Simon Kennedy has comfortably won the Cook byelection. Picture by John Veage
Simon Kennedy has comfortably won the Cook byelection. Picture by John Veage

Liberal Party candidate Simon Kennedy has cruised to victory in the byelection to choose a replacement for Scott Morrison in the seat of Cook.

