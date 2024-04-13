Liberal Party's Simon Kennedy cruises to victory in Cook byelection

Liberal Party candidate Simon Kennedy has cruised to victory in the byelection to choose a replacement for Scott Morrison in the seat of Cook.
With more than 44 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Kennedy has 61 per cent of the primary vote and 70.72 per cent two-party preferred.
With no Labor Party candidate, the Greens candidate Martin Moore is the closest rival, with a 29.28 per cent two party-preferred.
A predicted backlash against Mr Kennedy because he was from outside the area has not occurred.
At the 2022 election, Scott Morrison won the seat with 55.53 per cent of the primary vote and 62.44 per cent two-party preferred.
However, the absence of a Labor Party candidate on this occasion makes comparisons difficult.
The informal vote jumped from 4.4 per cent in 2022 to 7.70 per cent in today's poll.
Nearly 112,000 voters were enrolled for the byelection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.