Eurovision returns to Hurstville

Hello Sweden, this is Hurstville calling.
Georges River Council's popular free and live Eurovision Broadcast Party returns to Hurstville's Marana Auditorium on Sunday, May 12.
Eurovision fans can watch the grand final from Sweden live on the big screen in Hurstville's Marana Auditorium, for an immersive experience that will feel like they are at the contest.
Participants will be able to experience the grand final live on the big screen with theatre-quality sound and vision as they cheer on Australia's entrant Electric Fields.
There will be a Swedish-style smorgasbord featuring an array of food options, coffee and tea and the EuroBar where they can sip on beer, wine, and glgg (mulled wine) while cheering on their favourite acts.
The Eurovision broadcast will be followed by a EuroDisco.
There are prizes up for grabs, including best dressed entries.
Event date: Sunday 12 May 2024.
Tickets are free, but booking is essential as seating is limited.
