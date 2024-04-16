St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Eurovision returns to Hurstville

April 16 2024 - 3:50pm
The Eurovision live broadcast event is returning to the Marana Auditorium, Hurstville.
Hello Sweden, this is Hurstville calling.

