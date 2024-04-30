St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

St George letters: Local WWII diggers lost at sea

Updated April 30 2024 - 10:08am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Remembering St George veterans lost at sea

Around 1,000 Australians died when the when the Japanese POW transportation ship, the Montevideo Maru, was sunk by the American submarine, USS Sturgeon in 1942.
Around 1,000 Australians died when the when the Japanese POW transportation ship, the Montevideo Maru, was sunk by the American submarine, USS Sturgeon in 1942.

Twelve months ago, the St George & Sutherland Shire Leader reported the finding of the wreck of the WW2 hellship, the Montevideo Maru, in the South China Sea, off the north west coast of The Philippines, on 18 April 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.