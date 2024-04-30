St George letters: Local WWII diggers lost at sea

The report would seem to infer that there have been 'no accidents' in the first month of the trial, even that the e-scooters are 'correctly parked' on footpaths. Returning home late at night, walking along Regent Street, the e-scooter was lying on its side, blocking about half of the footpath. I walked around the e-scooter being careful to avoid tripping. Not exactly a 'correct' way of parking this e-scooter. Much more information needs to be provided by both the Council and Beam, especially policing these e-scooters on footpaths and safety for riders.