Sutherland Shire Council's call to whip your waste into shape

Reusable shopping bags are a great way to reduce waste from plastic packaging. Picture Shutterstock

When we have a community as beautiful and rich in natural resources as ours, it's imperative we do our best to preserve it.



When Sutherland Shire Council asked the community if they agreed with that statement, the response was a resounding 'Yes, we do.' After conducting research with residents, council created a waste strategy to reflect the community's needs and wants regarding waste management.

What you said you want

Residents want council leadership in waste and recycling, which means protecting our natural environment, reducing waste going to landfills, and securing better ways to manage waste for the future.

When do you want it?

You've made it clear that you're ready and willing take on the waste challenge. Currently, the Sutherland Shire local government area diverts around 50 per cent of its household waste from landfill, which is a good result. However, we need to do better for the sake of our future.

It all starts with the How low can you go educational campaign, followed by introduction of a FOGO service in 2026, to enable council to meet the state government waste strategy targets by 2030.

How low can you go?

NSW Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) targets include achieving an 80 per cent diversion of household waste from landfills and a 50 per cent reduction in organic waste sent to landfills by 2030.

Council has answered the call by creating foundational education programs and is calling on you to help with a phased approach to achieving those goals.

To begin the 2030 commitment to reducing waste, council has provided information on the current state of waste in Sutherland Shire.

The new web pages, titled How low can you go, outline information on reducing food waste, reducing packaging, recycling better, and what we can do to improve our waste behaviours.

You can view videos that explain what is happening within our community, what programs and resources the council offers, and how we can all work together to reduce waste.

Council's waste strategy intends to provide the best services and support to manage waste sustainably. The strategy focuses on avoiding and recycling large volumes of waste.

This will be achieved through education and partnership programs, the future implementation of a combined food and garden organics service (FOGO), and the assessment of longer-term processing options.

The community is passionate about the beautiful local environment and preserving Sutherland Shire's precious and limited resources.

So, it's time for each of us to play our part and show how low we can go in reducing our waste.



Visit council's website and take the How low can you go challenge today: sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/HowLowCanYouGo.

