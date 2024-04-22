St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Updated | Shire's flood-risk homes study process to continue

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 23 2024 - 6:24am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Cook Playing Fields at Woolooware under water after the latest deluge on Saturday April 6. Picture by John Veage
Captain Cook Playing Fields at Woolooware under water after the latest deluge on Saturday April 6. Picture by John Veage

Update

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.