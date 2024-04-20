Weekly Wrap: Who gives a fig about Westfield tree? We do

Hello readers,
It truly is an oasis in a concrete jungle: Murray Trembath's story about the sprawling fig tree at the front of Westfield Miranda struck a nerve with readers this week. The Hills Weeping Fig was planted in 1971 and is now one of the shopping centre's most appealing features.
Another story that touched the nostalgia nerve was about the ferries Curranulla and Bundeena coming together again on Port Hacking for the first time since 1975. Rob Gawthorne, who fell in love with ferries as a boy growing up in Bundeena and bought the vessel named after the village late last year, brought her home to carry out some maintenance work recently.
Eva Kolimar shared her expansive chat with Amy Gerard as the successful podcaster launches her first book, Strap Yourself In. Eva described her as "Sutherland Shire's version of Aussie comedian Celeste Barber with a splash of Cameron Diaz's bubbly blonde pizzazz thrown into the mix".
Meanwhile, over in Rockdale a planned $50 million affordable housing development was launched by NSW Housing and Homelessness Minister, Rose Jackson. The 80-unit affordable rental housing development at 427 to 429 Princes Highway, Rockdale is aimed at helping to ease housing pressure for low to moderate income earners.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Editor
