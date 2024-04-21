St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside's survey of hundreds of kilometres of local roads and footpaths

April 22 2024 - 8:26am
Bayside Council has engaged an external company, Infrastructure Management Group (IMG), to collect comprehensive information on the condition of local roads and footpaths.

