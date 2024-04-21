Bayside's survey of hundreds of kilometres of local roads and footpaths

Bayside Council has engaged an external company, Infrastructure Management Group (IMG), to collect comprehensive information on the condition of local roads and footpaths.
Special survey vehicles, equipped with sophisticated laser measuring devices, and ultra-high resolution video cameras, are already travelling along Bayside's roads recording the condition of road surfaces.
The information collected will give Council an accurate analysis on the condition of local roads as well as a visual record of defects.
It will also allow Council to assess the condition of kerbs and gutters, car parks, roadside furniture, and crash barriers.
Quad bikes will be deployed to collect information on the condition of all pathways including footpaths, shared paths, and off-road cycleways in Bayside.
During this assessment period residents may see quad bikes on Council footpaths. These bikes, travelling at a brisk walking speed, are operated by certified inspectors, and will be clearly identifiable.
Cameras are focused on the footpath surface, and are not recording images of commercial,
residential, or private property.
By the time the survey ends in early May Council will have collected comprehensive information on the condition of:
. 371km of sealed roads
. 637km of footpaths
. 690km of kerbs and gutters
. 160km of on and off-road car parks
The survey is assessing the condition of Council owned assets not State roads or footpaths.
Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski thanked residents for their cooperation while thieimportant survey is being carried out.
"The information we are collecting will help Council ensure better management of our roads and footpaths, while helping to improve mobility and safety," Councillor Saravinovski said.
For more information contact Council on 02 9366 3864 or email council@bayside.nsw.gov.au
