Oatley scores in rugby rebuild

Defying the trend of declining rugby union participation numbers in the south of Sydney, Oatley Rugby Club is experiencing impressive growth.
In winning their second local derby in as many weeks, beating neighbouring club Georges River 43-23, the major talking point after the game was the size of the Oatley senior squad.
Oatley had an additional 16 players ready to go on top of their run-on 15.
A further 10 players were unavailable.
Oatley has now built to be the largest rugby union club in the south of Sydney which includes strong numbers in minis and junior boys and girls.
Their move to Riverwood Park has also attracted players and families from the west where there are limited opportunities to play rugby union.
Coach Mark Bernays said, "It has been an impressive start to the season with two good wins over strong rivals, but we will have to look to organising additional games for our newly recruited talent".
"Oatley is well placed to field two or three teams in 2025," he said.
The club's minis and juniors kick-off their season this weekend, with several games at Riverwood Park and a number of their teams travelling around Sydney.
Oatley Rugby Club director Ross Bernays said, it was "a fine example of a local club contributing to the rebuilding of Australian rugby union from grassroots up".
