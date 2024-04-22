St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Big projects in shire to be funded in 2024-25

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 22 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 3:20pm
Enjoying the school holidays at the Miranda skate park are Nikki Birch with Laylah, 8, Rocky, 7, and Rylee, 5, and Farlie Pirini with Xavier,3, Zion, 15 and Hamilton. Picture by Chris Lane
Enjoying the school holidays at the Miranda skate park are Nikki Birch with Laylah, 8, Rocky, 7, and Rylee, 5, and Farlie Pirini with Xavier,3, Zion, 15 and Hamilton. Picture by Chris Lane

Continuing the Cronulla mall and Seymour Shaw Park upgrades, and the construction of the new Kirrawee Library, Technology and Community Hub are among major council projects proposed for 2024-25.

