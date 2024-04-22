Big projects in shire to be funded in 2024-25

Continuing the Cronulla mall and Seymour Shaw Park upgrades, and the construction of the new Kirrawee Library, Technology and Community Hub are among major council projects proposed for 2024-25.
Sutherland Shire Council will exhibit the draft capital works program and other budget documents for 28 days.
Capital works highlights include:
Six Sutherland Shire Council projects and initiatives have been shortlisted as finalists at the 2024 NSW Local Government Excellence Awards:
Asset and Infrastructure over $1.5 million - The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre; Seymour Shaw Skatepark.
Risk Management - "Do your part and fires won't start" education campaign on lithium batteries disposal.
Community Partnerships - Collaboration of Libraries and the local health district to deliver training and share resources and skills.
First Nations Community Partnership - embedding Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander perspectives at council's 11 early childhood centres.
Special Project Initiative - St George and Sutherland Shire Anglers' Clubhouse goes completely solar.
