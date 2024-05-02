Educating schools on how to avoid data pitfalls

Chantelle said parent education was equally as important. "One of the most devastating things is identity theft. In one case, it took years for the parents to pick up on it. We're sharing so much information about our children online and so much earlier than ever before, so their digital footprint is online for practically the entirety of their lives, and criminals are taking this data, taking out loans, credit cards, in these children's names. You don't think of doing a credit check for your child."

