Schools

Educating schools on how to avoid data pitfalls

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 2 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 1:00pm
Mother and daughter Tina and Chantelle Ralevska launched Psyber, a start-up that educates schools about cybersecurity risks and how to avoid data breaches. Picture by Chris Lane
A former school deputy principal and cybersecurity expert have teamed up to launch a start-up that delivers cybersecurity education to schools.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.

