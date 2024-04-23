St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Council extends sympathies in wake of recent incidents

April 23 2024 - 1:00pm
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir.
Georges River Council acknowledges the harrowing events that unfolded in Bondi Junction on Saturday 13 April 2024 and at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley on Monday 15 April 2024.

