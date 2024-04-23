Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Council extends sympathies in wake of recent incidents

Georges River Council acknowledges the harrowing events that unfolded in Bondi Junction on Saturday 13 April 2024 and at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley on Monday 15 April 2024.
The senseless act of violence in Bondi Junction tragically claimed six lives and inflicted injuries upon many others, leaving our community profoundly shaken.
Council extends its deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts are also with the emergency service personnel who responded with remarkable courage and professionalism during this critical situation.
Additionally, Council expresses sympathies with the Christ the Good Shepherd Church community in Wakeley in the aftermath of the events on Monday, April 15.
Georges River Council echoes the NSW Faith Affairs Council statement, "Places of worship are places of peace and prayer. The people who gather there should never feel threatened or unsafe, no matter what religion they follow."
Both events have inflicted significant trauma upon our community. It is important to acknowledge that traumatic events can deeply affect individuals' mental health and overall wellbeing.
Georges River Council would like to emphasise the availability of support services during challenging times, ensuring that everyone in need can access the assistance and resources necessary for healing and recovery.
We encourage all residents who are struggling to seek support from the following resources found on Council's website.
Through these challenges I remind our community that we are compassionate, resilient, and connected. Through supporting each other and our neighbours we can be better together.
