E-bike adventure for a girl and her dog

Call it a pooch pedal or a canine cruiser, or simply a way of getting around, but to Kiarne Stephen, having her four-legged furry friend on her two-wheeled electric-powered bike is an adventure like no other.
Hoisted on her Fatboy bike, is Mango the Groodle, and with his sun visor and 'doggles', this boy has been gearing up for the scenic ride around Cronulla.
Sharing a passion for adventure, the pair turn heads as they whizz past - more often than not, at a safe and slow pace to stop for a pat or two.
Ms Stephen, 26, started riding with Mango in her backpack about a month ago. The two-year-old that weighs about 30 kilograms, happily goes along for trips, seeing the sights and enjoying the windy journeys.
"I recently got the bike, and I wanted to take Mango for longer rides than he could walk for," she said. "He was a little apprehensive at first but once we got going, he loved it. He likes sticking his head out of the window of a car, so it must feel the same. When I get the backpack out in the morning he runs around the house because he knows he's going for a long ride, and he knows he's going to get attention because he's a very social boy."
They have cycled from Cronulla to Sans Souci and to Bondi Beach. "The bike takes most of the weight but I try to stop every 20 minutes when I know he's getting over it," Ms Stephen said. "The glasses protect him from any bugs or stones that can flick up into his face, but he's never barked while on the bike - he's so placid. He gives me a nudge or a lick if he needs to do a wee. I give him a break at a dog friendly park, and a treat."
The police officer says cycling with Mango is an uplifting experience. "It's a special connection we have. He's more of a human than a pet. Mental health-wise, he's done more for me than I've done for him. I'm a cop and work on the front line so when I come home and I've had an off day, he's there, and it's the biggest boost of happy energy. Everything disappears when I ride with him."
She said their adventures have also inspired passers-by. "I had a young guy come up to me and he said he was having one of the worst days of his life until he saw my dog," Ms Stephen said. "I know how good it makes me feel and if I can help someone else feel that as well, then we have done our job. Mango is too special to keep to myself."
The twosome will cycle 250 kilometres throughout the month of May to raise money for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA). Each day, Ms Stephen will ride about 10-12 kilometres, and on May 19, she will cycle from HAM Cafe Cronulla to North Bondi Beach.
"I had rescue dogs when I was growing up and it's really hard to see animals neglected, so it's always been a driving passion having a dog and making sure they have their absolute best life when they are with us," Ms Stephen said. "To ride for animals big and small and to give back to animals who give us so much.
"I have lots of people who are coming along for the ride to support me. I'm doing a raffle, that I will draw live on Instagram on May 31, and local businesses are supporting me. I'm trying to raise as much money as I can."
