Encouraging our great minds to grow Advertising Feature

The chance to learn and grow together. Picture Supplied

Como Public School is a boutique learning environment where every student is offered the opportunities of a large school in a safe, caring and nurturing space. The staff at Como Public School are committed to working with every family in a learning partnership to ensure each child's academic and emotional success.

The Fathering Project is one of the many wellbeing programs supporting partnerships between the home and the school. The project has been successfully implemented at Como Public School since 2019, and supports the vital role that fathers and father figures play in children's lives.



The Fathering Project is a national evidence-based organisation that aims to promote positive behaviours and engagement with fathers and their infants, preschool, primary and adolescent-aged children.

Led by Como Public School staff and Dan Hardie, a school dad, teen counsellor and founder of My Strengths, the program has been instrumental in supporting connections with fathers and father figures that positively influence their children's health, wellbeing, social success, and academic achievements.



Each term, events are organised either for dads and kids, or just the fathers and father figures of the school. The community response for each event is always overwhelming, with dads and kids engaging in fun and challenging activities that involve working together and learning from each other.

Getting ready for some fun. Picture Supplied

On a recent afternoon on the school grounds, Como Public School hosted a mini-Olympics and sausage sizzle with fathers and father figures, and their children. More than 80 per cent of the school's families were involved in the event which required forming teams, creating war cries, donning headbands and completing several rotation activities like sponge throwing, obstacle courses and basketball shoot-outs.



A number of fathers commented on the event saying it was "Such a great way to spend time with our kids", "A wonderful way to connect with other families and dads", and "My kids and I look forward to these events every term".

Principal Nicole Gilmore said the Fathering Project was a big plus for the school. "Like everything we do, our school program is about giving children the best fathers and father figures they can have so they can thrive academically, socially, physically, and emotionally."