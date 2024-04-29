Jarvis accumulating points

The World Surf League has kicked off the 2024 Challenger Series with the Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro at Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast, from April 27 to May 4.
This iconic venue, renowned for its superbank has just been announced to return to the WSL Championship Tour schedule in 2025 through 2028.
Jack Robinson won the WA Margaret River Pro last week at the final event before the Mid-Season Cut, and Elouera Boardriders WCT surfer Connor O'Leary was one of the last Mid-season cut qualifiers who had some nervous moments waiting for decisions to go his way.
O'Leary after a solid start in Hawaii shouldn't have been in the position he was, but he has survived to surf at the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro which will be the next stop on the 2024 Championship Tour - this is also the 2024 Olympic venue.
For surfers who missed the Cut and for surfers like Jarvis Earle who've qualified through the Qualifying Series, their six-event Tour starts at the Gold Coast Pro .
Young South Cronulla surfer and 2023 World Junior champ Jarvis Earle is ranked 4th in the Australasian Qualifying series so he gets a start in the six contest Challenger series to be held around the world starting in Queensland, then Manly before heading to South Africa, the USA , Portugal and Brazil.
Its the Red Bull sponsored athlete's second year as a qualifier and he has got off to a great start reaching the top 32 in the star studded field.
Jarvis scrapped through his first heat but dominated his round of 64 scoring the highest wave total in the heat a 6.05 and defeating Brazilian CT surfer Miguel Pupo.
