Australia's small business champions have been crowned Advertising Feature

Picture Supplied

More than 100 small businesses have been honoured over two nights at Sydney's The Star recognising the best of the best when it comes to Australian small business. The culmination of the Champion Awards' most successful programme in more than a quarter of a century saw over 2000 people converge for the gala event.

The Australian Small Business Champion Awards specifically highlight the finest small businesses in the retail, services, and manufacturing industries, and are the only recognition awards programme that celebrates the achievements and considerable economic, social and cultural contribution of today's 2.5 million small business operators from right across the country.

Steve Loe, Awards Founder and Managing Director of Precedent Productions. Picture Supplied

Awards Founder and Managing Director of Precedent Productions, Steve Loe, said this year saw a record 5,500 small business submissions from cities as well as rural, regional towns from every state and territory. "This year's submissions spoke volumes of the resilience of Australia's small business sector which is enduring what may be the toughest period in recent memory with a number of challenges associated with increased expenses and operating costs, staff hire, productivity, and the overall ongoing high cost of living," he said. "Now more than ever is the time to shine a spotlight on Australia's hardworking small businesspeople, and to recognise their invaluable contributions to their communities and to the nation."

Hosted by Nine presenter and journalist Jayne Azzopardi, the event recognised many deserving winners including Small Business Champion Entrepreneurs- Dully Sayed, director of BareWolf and Leaky Roof director Justin Vetsavong, along with Young Small Business Champion Entrepreneur awards for Queensland's Chloe Fischart, who founded Sendable, and Amore Tattoo's Sally Lee Tirrell.

Damian Borg, who founded Scrub by Damian in 2021 when he was just 13 years-old and counts Autism and ADHD as his superpowers, was crowned 2024 Junior Small Business Champion Entrepreneur, while the Business of the Decade was awarded to Next Level Elevators based in Victoria and to Campbelltown's Family Dental Care.