Dedicated team continue to set the highest of standards Advertising Feature

The award-winning team at Willis & Bowring Solicitors specialise in Family Law, Wills, Estates & Probate, and Property & Commercial Law. Picture Supplied

Recognition just keeps rolling in for the amazing staff at Willis & Bowring Solicitors. Having won the Professional Services Award at last years' Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards, the dedicated team went one step further taking out the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards for the Legal Services.



They were also finalists in the categories for Business Growth Award and Young Small Business Champion Entrepreneur (Rebecca Walker), something owners and business partners Pamela Wood and Ben Harris said was an incredible achievement. "We are so incredibly proud of our team who bring their hard work and dedication each and everyday, and we're proud to have staff members that have worked here for 32 years and more, and others well above 10 years of commitment.

"We've received invaluable support since welcoming Rebecca Walker as our Practice Manager and Head of People & Wellbeing," they said. "With her expertise on board, we can focus on our strengths in practicing law while Rebecca effectively manages business operations and supports our staff whenever necessary."

Willis & Bowring was established back in 1960 and has gone on to become of the largest firms in the Sutherland Shire and St George region. With two partners, 10 solicitors, four paralegals, and 12 support staff, the firm has been a steadfast pillar in the legal community, providing unwavering support and exceptional legal services to clients throughout the years. Pamela and Ben said their win was reward for their efforts and for setting high standards for the industry. "It shows that we are the best of the best and being that this is nationwide recognition, we are immensely proud of our achievement," they said. "We strive to build lasting relationships based on trust, reliability, and a genuine commitment to serving the best interests of our clients.

