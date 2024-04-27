Weekly Wrap: Anzac legacy safe as large crowds attend services

Hello readers,
It was heartening to see so many young people at Anzac Day ceremonies across the St George and Sutherland Shire areas this year. From Ramsgate to Mortdale and Kogarah to Miranda and Cronulla, we helped share the day with our readers.
In other news, one of our most popular stories was about Oyster Bay residents Margaret Foster and Dr Graham Smith who are saying goodbye to their 100-year-old home, the only heritage-listed building in the suburb. Named "Deseret", the house was built over 10 years between 1920 and 1930 from cast concrete blocks.
Over in Bayside, residents are being invited to provide input into the noise camera trial, which is due to start in the coming months in the latest bid to tackle car hoons.
On a lighter note, meet Bangor's matchstick man: 97-year-old former graphic arts teacher John Oste who has a constructed a model of the Eiffel Tower from matchsticks and skewers!
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Editor
