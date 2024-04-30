The pride of the Sutherland Shire continues to shine bright as local business Milk & Honey clinched the prestigious top spot in the Online Business category at the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards. Milk & Honey, the thriving business created by Caringbah South local entrepreneur and dedicated mother, Yasmin Tolley, began its journey in her garage and has now ascended to national acclaim following the award win.
More than 100 small businesses were honoured across two nights at Sydney's The Star recognising the best of the best when it comes to Australian small business. The culmination of the Champion Awards' most successful programme in more than a quarter of a century saw over 2000 people converge for the gala event.
Yasmin's journey from humble beginnings to national recognition is a testament to the resilience and innovation that characterises the local business landscape. Yasmin said that the win was fantastic recognition for her small but dedicated team. "This triumph not only reflects the entrepreneurial spirit thriving within our community but also underscores the remarkable journey of a homegrown initiative blossoming into a national success story."
The online business based in the Sutherland Shire continues to garner overwhelming customer support with their online wig range and not only share a love of enhancing their clients beauty, but also supporting those suffering from hair loss.
Yasmin said that their achievement not only celebrated their success, but also inspired other entrepreneurs from the Sutherland Shire to dream big. "The story of Milk & Honey serves as a beacon of motivation for individuals embarking on their entrepreneurial endeavors, showcasing that with determination and hard work, even the biggest dreams can be realised right here in our own backyard."
Recognition just keeps rolling in for the amazing staff at Willis & Bowring Solicitors. Having won the Professional Services Award at last years' Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards, the dedicated team went one step further taking out the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards for the Legal Services.
They were also finalists in the categories for Business Growth Award and Young Small Business Champion Entrepreneur (Rebecca Walker), something owners and business partners Pamela Wood and Ben Harris said was an incredible achievement. "We are so incredibly proud of our team who bring their hard work and dedication each and everyday, and we're proud to have staff members that have worked here for 32 years and more, and others well above 10 years of commitment.
"We've received invaluable support since welcoming Rebecca Walker as our Practice Manager and Head of People & Wellbeing," they said. "With her expertise on board, we can focus on our strengths in practicing law while Rebecca effectively manages business operations and supports our staff whenever necessary."
Willis & Bowring was established back in 1960 and has gone on to become of the largest firms in the Sutherland Shire and St George region. With two partners, 10 solicitors, four paralegals, and 12 support staff, the firm has been a steadfast pillar in the legal community, providing unwavering support and exceptional legal services to clients throughout the years. Pamela and Ben said their win was reward for their efforts and for setting high standards for the industry. "It shows that we are the best of the best and being that this is nationwide recognition, we are immensely proud of our achievement," they said. "We strive to build lasting relationships based on trust, reliability, and a genuine commitment to serving the best interests of our clients.
"Through innovation, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, we aim to set new standards of excellence in our industry and make a positive impact on our communities," they said. "We are so proud of what we already do within our community, but feel like we can always give back more."