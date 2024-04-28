'Goodness of people' theme: Big numbers for Shire Relay for Life next weekend

Sutherland Shire Relay for Life continues to rebound after the pandemic, with numbers for the 24-event next weekend (May 4-5) increasing for the third year straight.
Rod Coy, the chairman of the volunteer committee which organises the shire's biggest community fundraiser, said 1500 team participants had registered by the start of this week.
"We will probably end up with 5000 to 6000 people come through on the day and be able to hand over something like $400,000 to the Cancer Council," he said.
The event, which is being held for the 23rd year, will again held in Don Lucas Reserve at Wanda, starting at 9am on Saturday with an initial lap by Survivors and Carers before the relay starts.
The last walkers finish at 10am on Sunday.
Participants, in teams or as individuals, walk in a continuous relay throughout the day and night to remember loved ones, support those on the cancer journey and raise funds for research.
This year's theme, "The goodness of people", recognises the support given by families, friends and the wider community.
The Candlelight Ceremony on Saturday night is always the most emotional and touching time.
But, the night also features entertainment, with "some good bands" lined up.
Mr Coy said Relay for Life was "an opportunity for the community to get together, remember loved ones whose lives have been taken by cancer and support others living with it, along with their carers".
"It will go ahead regardless of the weather," he said. "People with cancer who are on the journey can't stop, and neither does Relay."
Mr Coy said the shire's Relay for Life was the biggest in Australia, based on what had been raised over the last 22 years.
"It is completely organised by volunteers, with no middle man and every cent goes to to Cancer Council NSW," he said.
