Letters: Silted up Oyster Creek, mangroves, Anzac Day and Beachwatch

I want to bring to your attention the deplorable condition of Oyster Creek in Kareela.
We have lived in Buderim Ave since 1982 and the condition of the creek that flows behind our property has deteriorated significantly in that time.
In the 1980s the creek flowed freely with a water depth of less than a metre at low tide and higher at high tide. There were small fish and even eels in the creek. The bird life was abundant.
The creek was dredged during the 1990s, to maintain its depth and health. In the 2000s storm water run off was introduced into the creek through big pipes from Jannali and Kirrawee.
Since then there has been no further dredging and no maintenance of the health of the water in Oyster Creek behind the properties in Buderim Avenue.
Now the creek is so silted up with sand from the storm water run off that you can walk across it with only small puddles of water.
The fish, eels and turtles have all gone. The increased level of the creek bed is putting all the properties at risk from flooding.
Complaints to Sutherland Council and the Water Board have been fruitless.
Carla Perry, Kareela
I've just read Hank Laan's letter ( April 24) regarding the mangroves and recent flooding issues and agree with the author completely.
During a recent visit along the boardwalk, it is already noticeable the deterioration and dead mangroves between the pathway and shoreline at the end of Atkinson Road.
Together with the spread of the immense Anglicare City and Sutherland Council's hunger for development, it's only a matter of time until the remaining warehouse and factory complexes are converted to more high developments, thus creating further hard space with storm water issues. The fragile mangrove warning bells certainly should be ringing.
Gordon Roberts Sylvania
Sutherland Shire Council members were at Anzac Day Services today, but they don't pay tribute to them at council meetings, yet do so to First Nation People every meeting. The mayor was asked to put it to council to say a thank you to servicemen and woman past and present. I wonder if he ever did?
Sue Quinliven, Gymea
Good to see Sutherland Council has said no to the state government's proposal to shift the cost of Beachwatch water quality monitoring to local councils. Ratepayers already pay for beach maintenance for the benefit of visitors and residents from other parts of Sydney. Arguably these are costs that should be shared by the relevant State authorities, which include Transport and Crown Lands.
One of the biggest polluters in southern Sydney is Sydney Water. Each year they pay the state government hundreds of millions of dollars in dividends that could be spent on fixing the leaks and reducing wet weather overflows.
The worst beach in Sydney is Foreshore between the Port and Airport, and it was made extensively reduced in size and overall amenity by the construction of the third port terminal.
Lynda Newnam, La Perouse
