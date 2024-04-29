St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Pipeline mural symbolises Indigenous surrounds

By Eva Kolimar
April 29 2024 - 1:00pm
A graffiti-covered 800-metre pipeline at Tempe that carries millions of litres of drinking water from the Sydney Desalination Plant every day is being given a major face lift thanks to a First Nations-inspired artwork project. Picture supplied
Sydney Desalination Plant at Kurnell is transforming a drab pipeline at Tempe into a First Nations-inspired artwork.

