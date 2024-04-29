St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Appeal to locate missing Oatley man

April 30 2024 - 9:21am
Diliang Yang, 75, was last seen at Gungah Bay Road, Oatley, about 10am yesterday.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Oatley.

