Appeal to locate missing Oatley man

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Oatley.
Diliang Yang, aged 75, was last seen at a home on Gungah Bay Road, Oatley, about 10am yesterday (Monday, April 29)
When he failed to return and could not be located, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Family and Police hold concerns for Mr Yang's welfare due to existing medical conditions.
Mr Yang is described as being of Asian appearance, about 175cm tall, with a thin build, balding grey hair and brown eyes, and is clean shaven.
It is not known what he was wearing at the time; however, is believed to have been riding a bicycle towards Hurstville, wearing an orange helmet.
Anyone who may have seen Mr Yang or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
