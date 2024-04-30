A peaceful family retreat in Oatley

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 1
This meticulously maintained home, nestled on an expansive corner plot in the serene, tree-lined environs of Oatley West, offers a peaceful retreat without sacrificing convenience.
Designed with family at its heart, it boasts comfortable living spaces including a welcoming open plan kitchen that seamlessly integrates with the dining and living areas, creating a perfect backdrop for family gatherings.
The living space extends outdoors to an undercover entertaining area, complemented by a perfectly level, grassy yard that invites both relaxation and play.
Dean Sperotto from PRD Oatley said the home is ideal for large or growing families with five bedrooms.
"It is a rare gem that offers all the creature comforts," Dean said. "Conveniently located, it is just a short stroll from local amenities such as Coles, Oatley Station, esteemed schools, and the vibrant cafes and eateries of Oatley."
The ground floor is a hub of practicality, featuring a large bedroom with built-in wardrobe, mud room, a versatile office space, a bathroom with combined laundry facility and the functional kitchen.
Ascend to the first floor to find four generously sized bedrooms, each fitted with fans, as well as ducted air-conditioning for year-round comfort, while the main bedroom suite is a sanctuary with dual walk-in robes.
