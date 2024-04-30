Experience modern living in Sylvania

House of the week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Located right on the peninsular of Kangaroo Point, this magnificent home boasts luxury inclusions and high-spec finishes throughout.
Briolynn Kennedy from The Property Co. Group said the home stands as a true testament to unparalleled style and design.
"It is suited to both families and downsizers and offers an elevated outlook across Georges River," Briolynn said.
"This full brick residence is set within a short stroll to Sylvania Shopping Village and an array of popular local schools, parks and transport options."
Perfectly tailored to the modern lifestyle, the home features multiple light-filled living spaces with an effortless flow between indoors and outdoors.
It has a stunning chef's kitchen with Smeg appliances, gas cooking, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry.
There are good sized bedrooms and a main bedroom that includes balcony with water views, en suite and walk-in robe.
Enjoy private picturesque gardens, complete with inviting in-ground pool and sunny north aspect.
"There are plenty of extras in this home including high ceilings, skylights, LED lighting, air-conditioning, intercom, alarm and CCTV," Briolynn said.
"It also has an automatic front electric gate, car space, plus a single lock up garage with internal access."
