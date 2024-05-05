Kobe in Aussie SLSC team

Australia has named its Life Saving Team that will contest the 2024 World Life Saving Championships to be held on the Gold Coast from August 20- September 8.
Kobe Sorensen the North Cronulla SLSC Australian U17 Beach Flags champion and beach sprinter has been chosen in the Youth team.
Following the recent Australian Surf Life Saving Championships, the 12 person Open Team and 12 person Youth Team has been named that will represent Australia on home soil -with Kobe Sorenson selected to compete on the sand.
The World Championships is expected to bring more than 50 nations to Australia from across the world to compete in the national team and club competitions.
Off the back of International Life Saving's and Surf Life Saving Australia's recent announcement to bid for Life Saving's inclusion in the Olympic Games, the 2024 World Championships will be the biggest showcase for Brisbane 2032 organisers to see what the competition at the Olympics could look like.
